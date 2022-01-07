ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 16,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 580,894 shares.The stock last traded at $94.83 and had previously closed at $94.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.57.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 38.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter worth about $130,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.