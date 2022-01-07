ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 219,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,050,718 shares.The stock last traded at $88.65 and had previously closed at $86.32.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 403.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

