PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Plans Dividend of $0.40

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3991 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This is a positive change from PT Adaro Energy Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.38.
ADOOY stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55.
