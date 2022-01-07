PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Plans Dividend of $0.40

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3991 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This is a positive change from PT Adaro Energy Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.38.

ADOOY stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55.

Get PT Adaro Energy Tbk alerts:

About PT Adaro Energy Tbk

PT Adaro Energy Tbk engages in the integrated coal mining, logistics, and power businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining and Trading, Mining Services, Logistics, and Others. The Coal Mining and Trading segment produces and distributes thermal coal. The Mining Services segment provides exploration, drilling, transportation, logistical support, and overburden mining removal services.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for PT Adaro Energy Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Adaro Energy Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.