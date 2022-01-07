Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Mizuho

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.70.

PEG traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.30. 131,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,170. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of -50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,770. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

