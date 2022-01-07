Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Short Interest Update

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PUMSY stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13.

Get Puma alerts:

PUMSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.