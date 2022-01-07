Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DGX. Truist raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.46.

DGX opened at $158.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $224,881,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after purchasing an additional 806,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,558,000 after purchasing an additional 779,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,926,000 after purchasing an additional 596,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after purchasing an additional 567,239 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

