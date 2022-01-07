Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Issued By Piper Sandler

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.46.

PMT opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

