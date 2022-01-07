Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Brown & Brown, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brown & Brown in a research note issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

NYSE BRO opened at $68.54 on Friday. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $506,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 198.8% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 13,062 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,673,000 after buying an additional 46,399 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

