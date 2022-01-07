Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Lam Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $8.44 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $869.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $34.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.53 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $9.89 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.88.

LRCX stock opened at $701.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $663.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $621.97. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $481.05 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $221,000. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $224,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $234,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 167.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 147.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

