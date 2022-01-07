Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.24. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.95.

NYSE:OVV opened at $38.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 3.60. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 6.3% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 31.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 156,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,383,000 after buying an additional 169,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,115,000 after buying an additional 1,769,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

