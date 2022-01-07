Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZION. Raymond James upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.39.

ZION stock opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $69.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $195,584.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

