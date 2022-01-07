Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Issued By Truist Securiti

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.22.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.41 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.52.

Shares of LH stock opened at $288.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.59. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $210.13 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

