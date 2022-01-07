Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Lowered by Analyst

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AGNC Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. AGNC Investment’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $15.20 on Thursday. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.14%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.8% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 37,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

