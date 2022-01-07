Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Increased by Truist Securiti

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Exxon Mobil in a report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis.

XOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

XOM opened at $68.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $68.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.16. The stock has a market cap of $289.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 76.4% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.5% during the second quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 19,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 67,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 89,467 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 17,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

