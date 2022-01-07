Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of BK stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $61.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.