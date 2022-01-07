Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for NovoCure Limited Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for NovoCure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.14.

NVCR opened at $69.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -256.93 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $69.14 and a 12-month high of $232.76.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

