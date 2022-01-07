Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Short Interest Update

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the November 30th total of 5,700,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Qualigen Therapeutics by 31.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 52,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QLGN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,290. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $4.43.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS™. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects.

