Quant Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Quant has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for about $181.14 or 0.00421725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $2.19 billion and approximately $66.93 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

