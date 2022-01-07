Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $11.53 million and approximately $55,109.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,921.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.58 or 0.07892436 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.03 or 0.00316926 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.92 or 0.00931735 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00073670 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.04 or 0.00473046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.43 or 0.00259621 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,678,985 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

