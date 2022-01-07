Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Financial Survey

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Quhuo and Concentrix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quhuo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Concentrix 0 0 2 0 3.00

Quhuo presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 152.10%. Concentrix has a consensus target price of $158.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.12%. Given Quhuo’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Quhuo is more favorable than Concentrix.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quhuo and Concentrix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quhuo $395.53 million 0.16 $530,000.00 ($0.27) -4.41 Concentrix $4.72 billion 1.95 $164.81 million $6.59 26.76

Concentrix has higher revenue and earnings than Quhuo. Quhuo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Concentrix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Quhuo and Concentrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quhuo -1.94% -13.32% -6.43% Concentrix 6.38% 18.96% 9.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Quhuo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Concentrix shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Concentrix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Concentrix beats Quhuo on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing. It also offers on-demand delivery solutions for industry customers with focus on items, such as grocery, and prepared and fresh food; ride hailing solutions for ride-hailing companies; housekeeping solutions and other services for short-term rental properties and hotel cleaning services; and shared-bike maintenance solutions to address the demand for maintenance and distribution services from bike-sharing companies. In addition, the company develops computer software and applications. Quhuo Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. Its strategic verticals include technology and consumer electronics, communications and media, retail, travel and e-commerce, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others. The company's clients include digital, internet, health insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks. Concentrix Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Fremont, California.

