Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) Given Buy Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$11.25 target price on the stock.

QIPT has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a C$12.75 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a C$7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, decreased their price target on Quipt Home Medical from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, December 17th.

