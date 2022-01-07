Quotient Technology (QUOT) vs. The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Quotient Technology to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Quotient Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Quotient Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Quotient Technology and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quotient Technology 1 0 3 0 2.50 Quotient Technology Competitors 132 578 635 11 2.39

Quotient Technology presently has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 73.23%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 46.38%. Given Quotient Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Quotient Technology is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Quotient Technology has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quotient Technology’s peers have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quotient Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quotient Technology -12.32% -26.22% -10.84% Quotient Technology Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quotient Technology and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quotient Technology $445.89 million -$65.38 million -10.67 Quotient Technology Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -7.03

Quotient Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Quotient Technology. Quotient Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Quotient Technology peers beat Quotient Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc. engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R. Boal in May 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

