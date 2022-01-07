Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ra Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Ra Medical Systems stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07. Ra Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.36). Ra Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 163.48% and a negative net margin of 813.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ra Medical Systems will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ra Medical Systems by 275.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 106,451 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems by 109.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 32,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems by 181.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 26,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ra Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ra Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 6.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular.

