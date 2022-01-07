Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Sovarnum Capital L.P.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDN. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 119.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $433,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RDN opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.43.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

RDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

