Radio Caca Price Reaches $0.0027 (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $497.34 million and approximately $68.81 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00062123 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00071705 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.23 or 0.07893183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00076621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,149.95 or 0.99814640 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008107 BTC.

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

