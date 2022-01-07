Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing therapies which target oncogenic drivers. The company’s lead product candidate includes RAIN-32. Rain Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEWARK, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RAIN. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Rain Therapeutics to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rain Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of RAIN stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. Rain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 21,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $273,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAIN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

