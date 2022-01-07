Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Down to $17.00

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.00, but opened at $16.00. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 17 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rani Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

