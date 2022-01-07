Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,862 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.23% of Energizer worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 33.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $40.26 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.14 and a 52-week high of $52.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average is $39.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

