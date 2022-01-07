Raymond James & Associates Has $5.91 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 269.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 25.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.77.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total value of $5,087,944.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $44,170,626. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $151.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.73 and a beta of 1.22. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

