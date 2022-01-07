Raymond James & Associates Has $6.13 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.05% of Regency Centers worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist upped their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.87.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $76.44 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,154 shares of company stock worth $6,880,063 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

