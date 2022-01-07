Raymond James & Associates Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,318 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.20% of Axos Financial worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,428,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,809,000 after acquiring an additional 152,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,039,000 after acquiring an additional 27,519 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after acquiring an additional 299,996 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,156,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 124.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 536,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of AX stock opened at $59.49 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $325,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998 in the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

