Raymond James & Associates Purchases 10,455 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,237,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,363,000 after acquiring an additional 382,610 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,945,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,228,000 after acquiring an additional 107,588 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,720,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,619,000 after acquiring an additional 276,254 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,672,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,916,000 after acquiring an additional 63,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,681,000 after acquiring an additional 97,241 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $49.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.69 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 128.44%.

HASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.