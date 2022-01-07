Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 184,838 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,147,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,547,000 after buying an additional 7,587,843 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 155.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,727 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 274.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,527,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,085 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the second quarter valued at $67,747,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 31.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,493,000 after purchasing an additional 702,485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44.

GRUB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,136.17.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

