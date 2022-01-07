Raymond James Boosts CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$10.50

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DBM. cut their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reissued a buy rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CanWel Building Materials Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.43.

Shares of TSE DBM opened at C$8.17 on Tuesday. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$6.13 and a 1 year high of C$10.83. The firm has a market cap of C$708.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.22.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$625.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$595.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

