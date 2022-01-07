Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Trex by 6.1% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 22,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Trex by 5.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Trex by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 259,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 4.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

TREX opened at $123.46 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.76 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99 and a beta of 1.37.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $448,638.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

