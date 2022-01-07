Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,465,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $101,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,908 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,994 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $212.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.61. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

