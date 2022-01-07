Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,057 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cerner by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,844,000 after buying an additional 260,136 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Cerner by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 47,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 31,412 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in Cerner by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 239,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,285,000 after buying an additional 172,382 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Cerner by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,130,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,323,000 after buying an additional 18,468 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Cerner by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after buying an additional 195,006 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CERN. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

CERN opened at $92.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.73 and a 200 day moving average of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

