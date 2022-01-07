Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 17,621 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,621 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UGI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in UGI by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,068,000 after purchasing an additional 161,649 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in UGI by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,951,000 after purchasing an additional 112,600 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in UGI by 337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 561,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in UGI by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,572,000 after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,563 shares of company stock worth $8,268,069. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.20.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

