Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,137,500 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the November 30th total of 782,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 568.8 days.

Shares of RLLMF stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $5.80. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,500. Real Matters has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00.

RLLMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. cut shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Real Matters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

