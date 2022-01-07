RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Gap Up to $11.96

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.96, but opened at $12.51. RealReal shares last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 16,313 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.54.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $2,358,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 6,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $105,913.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,527 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,828. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the third quarter worth approximately $3,295,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 12,118 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 357.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RealReal during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

