RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $16.00.

REAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of RealReal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of RealReal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.54. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RealReal will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Krolik sold 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $27,316.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $33,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,527 shares of company stock worth $4,025,828. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RealReal by 100.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of RealReal by 2,059.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in RealReal by 105.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

