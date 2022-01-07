Red Cedar Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Teleflex comprises approximately 1.7% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 13,359 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,125,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,014,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.91.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX traded down $9.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $317.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,157. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.00 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.86%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

