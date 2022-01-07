Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RRGB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

NASDAQ:RRGB traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,348. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $267.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.74. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,408.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99,240.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,404.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

