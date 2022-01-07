Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Sells $289,850.00 in Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $289,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RM opened at $56.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a current ratio of 34.12. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $67.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $111.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.32 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.21%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities downgraded Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RM. UBS Group AG increased its position in Regional Management by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Regional Management by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Regional Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Regional Management by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

