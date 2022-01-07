Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Given New $26.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.50 to $26.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Regions Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.05.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 125,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.