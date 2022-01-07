Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.22

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.22 and last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 1687328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.
Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Reinvent Technology Partners Y in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46.
About Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)
Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
