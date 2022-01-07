Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.22

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.22 and last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 1687328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Reinvent Technology Partners Y in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Reinvent Technology Partners Y alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y by 28.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 57,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares during the period. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.