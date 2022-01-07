Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) Short Interest Up 109.4% in December

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,400 shares, a growth of 109.4% from the November 30th total of 241,800 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 306,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:RENN opened at $18.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24. Renren has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RENN. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Renren in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renren during the third quarter worth $162,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Renren during the third quarter worth $165,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renren during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renren during the second quarter worth $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

