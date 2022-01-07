Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

NASDAQ KRMD opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. Repro Med Systems has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.92 million, a P/E ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 million. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Repro Med Systems will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,785,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,740,000 after acquiring an additional 40,263 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,630,000. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 954,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 225,568 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,082,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares in the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

