Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Littelfuse, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Littelfuse in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.19 EPS.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LFUS. Cowen upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.60.

Littelfuse stock opened at $314.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41. Littelfuse has a one year low of $234.59 and a one year high of $334.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.77 and a 200 day moving average of $283.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $2,900,898.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,726,692 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

