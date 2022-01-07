Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Short Interest Update

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,800 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the November 30th total of 1,405,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.6 days.
Resolute Mining stock remained flat at $$0.26 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33. Resolute Mining has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.66.
About Resolute Mining
See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.