Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Short Interest Update

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,800 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the November 30th total of 1,405,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.6 days.

Resolute Mining stock remained flat at $$0.26 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33. Resolute Mining has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.66.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

